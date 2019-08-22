Man Arrested In Pease Park Should Not Have Been Able To Buy Rifle, Gun Store Owner Says

A 23-year-old man arrested last week in Pease Park with several weapons, including an AR-15-type rifle, should not have been allowed to buy the weapon, according to the gun store owner.

As first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, Central Texas Gun Works owner Michael Cargill said Dalton Broesche came into the store to buy the rifle in July. The store requested a background check. After a three-day delay, Broesche came back, picked up the rifle and left.

When Broesche was arrested, police discovered he had a felony arrest warrant out of Harris County for aggravated assault. Cargill said that means someone didn’t do their job.

“The clerk, the court, someone didn’t do what they were supposed to do. They didn’t send that information to the NICS, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, and make sure that information, you know, got in there," he told KUT. "So, if they would have done that, then we would have received a 'denied.'”

Police got a call around 1:30 on Aug. 14 about a man with a gun walking on the north side of the Central Austin park. Officers arrested Broesche without incident and found a knife on him, as well as a loaded 9 mm handgun and asp baton in his waistband.

According to the police affidavit, Broeshe also led police to a loaded rifle he had thrown into the brush. It was fitted with a bipod and scope.

Broeshe was charged with two counts of unlicensed carrying of a weapon and booked into Travis County Jail.