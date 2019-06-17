Man Shot In Gunfire Exchange Outside Dallas Courthouse Dies

A masked gunman opened fire Monday on a federal courthouse in downtown Dallas before being fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with federal officers, witnesses and authorities said.



Brian Isaack Clyde, 22, was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building. Authorities offered no hint of his motive, but FBI agent Matthew DeSarno said there was nothing to indicate the presence of any other shooters or threats to the city.

"At this time we have no information indicating that there are other shooters, other threats to the community. We are working on one vehicle, we will have that cleared shortly," DeSarno said.

Clyde opened fire on the building at about 8:40 a.m., and law enforcement immediately responded, including officers from the Federal Protective Service.



U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Cox says one federal employee suffered "minor injuries" during the shooting. @keranews pic.twitter.com/0AZCd4sfzv— Anthony Cave (@Anthony_Cave) June 17, 2019

A bomb squad later examined a vehicle associated with the gunman as a precaution and performed controlled explosions, authorities said. Two loud blasts could be heard.

Authorities were at the scene for several hours following the shooting. A bomb squad performed a controlled explosion of the suspect's vehicle. Authorities say no officers or citizens were injured in the shooting. The case is now being handled by federal officials.

The Dallas Morning News reported that one of its photographers, Tom Fox, was outside the building and witnessed the shooter opening fire. Fox said the masked man parked at a street corner, then ran and began shooting at the courthouse. The bullets shattered the glass panes in a revolving door.

An image of the shooter captured by Fox showed the man wearing a balaclava and a heavy vest and carrying a rifle. Several magazines could be seen on his belt.

Another photograph from Fox showed authorities tending to a shirtless man lying on the ground in a parking lot outside the building.



Video of the shooting at the Federal Building in downtown Dallas. Shot by apartment resident Tim Brown. Puffs of smoke appear to be from return fire by Federal agents. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/Qz4JMHxRul— Brandon Todd (@BrandonToddFOX4) June 17, 2019

Police closed off several blocks around the federal building.

Chad Cline, 46, who lives near the courthouse, told The Associated Press that a message was broadcast throughout his building shortly before 9 a.m. announcing that there was an active shooter in the area and that residents should stay inside.

Less than half an hour later, another message said there was a potential bomb threat and that residents needed to leave. He, his wife and their two dogs went to a coffee shop.

Information about the shooter is still being investigated and verified by officials. What we know so far:

According to Leander Independent School District, Clyde graduated from Vandegrift High School in Leander in 2015. School records also indicate that he was a member of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

The U.S. Army has verified that Clyde served as an infantryman in the Army from August 2015 to February 2017.

Clyde graduated in May from Del Mar College in Corpus Christi with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Nondestructive Testing Technology, according to the college. Also, they say Clyde was recognized as an outstanding academic student at the Annual Recognition Ceremony held by the college in April 2019.

He was not the subject of any investigation, according to the FBI.

KERA News reporter Anthony Cave contributed to this story.

