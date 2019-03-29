MAP: There Are A Lot Of Street Closures In Austin This Weekend.

The Texas Relays are back in town this weekend. The annual NCAA track and field contest hosted by UT Austin always draws hundreds of athletes and fans – and some street closures. But that won't be the only congestion this weekend. On top of that, there are a couple of 5K runs, a kite festival, a music festival and a political rally smack dab in the middle of downtown Austin for some guy named Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke. All of those events will close streets.

Here's a map of all those closures: