On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Aldon D. Morris, the Leon Forrest professor of Sociology and African American Studies at Northwestern University, author of The Scholar Denied: W.E.B. Du Bois and the Birth of Modern Sociology and president-elect of the American Sociological Association.

Morris talks about the American Sociological Association, growing up in Chicago, race issues, social inequality and social movements.