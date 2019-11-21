Meet Aldon D. Morris, The President-Elect Of The American Sociological Association – Part II

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Aldon D. Morris, the Leon Forrest professor of Sociology and African American Studies at Northwestern University, author of The Scholar Denied: W.E.B. Du Bois and the Birth of Modern Sociology and president-elect of the American Sociological Association.

Morris talks about earning his Ph.D., African American sociologists and intellectuals, the new focus of the association and bringing the study of sociology to the streets of Chicago.