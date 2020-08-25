Melania Trump Shares Experience As An Immigrant, Addresses Coronavirus Fears During RNC Speech

By 4 hours ago
  • Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump had the marquee speaking slot at the end of the second night of the Republican National Convention. She addressed the country live from the White House Rose Garden. Here's a recap of the night.

Loading...

Tags: 
2020 Elections
2020 Republican National Convention
2020 Presidential Election
Donald Trump

Related Content

Republicans Present Their Case For Trump's Reelection

By Aug 24, 2020
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

A few hundred Republican delegates in Charlotte, N.C., renominated President Trump and Vice President Pence on Monday as the party’s presidential ticket. Here's a recap of the first day of the Republican National Convention.

Travis County Voters Casting Mail-In Ballots Won't Have To Rely On The Post Office

By 6 hours ago
The post office on Sixth Street in East Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Travis County voters nervous about delays with the post office will be able to hand-deliver mail-in ballots or drop them off at drive-thru sites this fall, County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said Tuesday.

Texans Under 30 Could Play Key Role In Seven Congressional Races, Researchers Say

By Aug 24, 2020
Liam James / NPR

Young people have the potential to influence races in seven congressional districts in Texas, according to a new study from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University.

Biden Formally Accepts Democratic Nomination For President

By Aug 20, 2020
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

“This is a life-changing election that is going to determine what America is going to look like for a long time,” Joe Biden said during his speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention. Here’s a recap of the night’s events.