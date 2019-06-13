'Mini Murals' Aim To Make Austin Intersections A Little More Colorful

Four intersections around Austin are now home to murals by local artists. The city’s Artbox program worked with Houston-based UP Art Studio to commission artists to paint traffic signal cabinets — which hold the guts of stoplights — as the first round of “mini murals.”

The city is soliciting neighborhoods to sponsor more of these art installations around town.

“Streets are not just spaces we travel through, but places woven into the fabric of communities,” said Christina Willingham with the Austin Transportation Department. “A neighborhood can express its special character for others to see, learn and enjoy at the street level, whether by foot, bike, bus or car.”

The first four neighborhoods voted for an artist to design their Artbox and gave input about the design.

Rundberg Lane at Little Walnut Creek Library, by Bydee

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Guadalupe Street, by Emily Ding

East Stassney Lane and Jacaranda Drive, by Niz