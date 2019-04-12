Motown Exhibit At LBJ Library Explores History And Impact Of Iconic Record Label

  • A mural by Austin artist Chris Rogers at Motown: The Sound of Young America, a special exhibit at the LBJ Presidential Library.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austinites will have their chance to sing like the Supremes and move like the Temptations starting this Saturday. “Motown: The Sound of Young America” is a new exhibit about the iconic music label opening at the LBJ Presidential Library.

In celebration of Motown’s 60th anniversary, the Grammy Museum curated an exhibition exploring the music of some of 1960s biggest artists. But it also explores the culture, politics and civil rights of the Motown record label from its formative years and beyond. The exhibit’s opening day is Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. It will remain on display through Jan. 26, 2020.

