'Mouthpeace' With Michael And Pele Bennett

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Michael and Pele Bennett. Michael is a professional football player, Super Bowl Champion, activist, author and co-host of the podcast Mouthpeace. Pele is a food advocate, a skilled Polynesian dancer, co-founder of the Bennett Foundation and co-host of Mouthpeace.

Michael and Pele talk about their relationship, football, politics, their children, the Mouthpeace podcast and why it’s important to have a life outside of football.

