Mueller: Charging Trump Was 'Not An Option We Could Consider'

Special counsel Robert Mueller formally shut down his Russia investigation on Wednesday in an unusual appearance in which he restated his findings and made clear that he never considered it an option to charge President Trump.

"We are formally closing the special counsel's office," Mueller told reporters at the Justice Department on Wednesday morning.

In his 10-minute statement, Mueller highlighted a few portions of the roughly 400-page report, including the section on whether President Trump obstructed justice.

"If we had had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so," he said. "We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime."

Mueller emphasized that Justice Department regulations do not permit the indictment of a sitting president. Accordingly, Mueller said, he never considered it an option to bring an indictment no matter what he'd uncovered.

He also noted the overarching findings on Russia's interference in 2016. The attack on the election was real, Mueller said — and it merited a serious investigation.

"There were multiple systemic efforts to interfere in our election, and that allegation deserves the attention of every American," he said.

Mueller's remarks provided a subtle riposte to Trump and other critics who have described the special counsel as leading a "witch hunt" based on a conspiracy to deny Trump the presidency in 2016.

The president's allies, including Attorney General William Barr, want to turn their attentions to the investigators who took part in the early part of this case and reveal more about what surveillance took place.

Trump has authorized Barr to declassify intelligence or other findings.

The president and supporters say they want to uncover what they call abuse of power by the FBI and Justice Department.

Skeptics, including the vice chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, said they worried about the administration "weaponizing" intelligence and risking revelations about the sources and methods by which it was obtained.

End to the Mueller era

Mueller's investigation ran from May 2017 to March 2019. One of his office's mandates from the Justice Department was to investigate whether President Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia in that country's interference efforts.

Mueller found insufficient evidence to charge anyone with such a criminal conspiracy, despite detailing dozens of connections between people in Trump's orbit and those connected with Russia.

The special counsel also investigated whether the president obstructed justice over the course of the investigation. The report explicitly said it did not "exonerate" Trump on the question of obstruction.

Trump responded shortly after Mueller finished, saying that his statement and report changes "nothing."

"There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent," Trump tweeted. "The case is closed! Thank you."

The White House was notified Tuesday night that Mueller might make a statement, an official said.

Mueller declined to answer questions from reporters after his statement Wednesday. He also said he did "not believe it is appropriate" for him to testify before Congress, as House Democrats have asked.

The special counsel has said what he has to say, Mueller said.

"We chose those words carefully and the work speaks for itself," he said. "The report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress."

The ongoing political battle

House Democrats have also issued a subpoena for the full, unredacted text of his report and his supporting evidence — which the Justice Department won't provide.

Barr says the grand jury material in Mueller's report must remain secret under federal regulations and has recommended more broadly that the work is protected under executive privilege.

"We appreciate that the attorney general made the report largely public," Mueller said. "I certainly do not question the attorney general's good faith in that decision."

Mueller's statement also follows an account in a new book, Siege: Trump Under Fire by Michael Wolff, that described the special counsel's office as having prepared an indictment for Trump in connection with alleged obstruction of justice — the focus of Volume II of Mueller's report.

No such indictment was ever unsealed, and Mueller's reiterated his office's process and defended his team's decision not to attempt to bring charges against the president as in keeping with the Justice Department's policy prohibiting that.

"Charging a president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider," Mueller said Wednesday.

A spokesman told NPR that the documents described in the new book don't exist.

