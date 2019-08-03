Multiple Fatalities Reported In El Paso Shooting, Suspect In Custody

Updated at 3:15 p.m. ET

El Paso Police say multiple people were killed in a shooting near a Walmart and a local mall Saturday morning.

Police spokesman Enrique Carrillo told NPR one suspect is in custody.

"At one point we had three people detained, but now there's just one male suspect in custody," Carrillo said.

He added there are no other suspected shooters and "there is no imminent threat."

Walmart tweeted that the company is cooperating with officials and extended prayers to persons affected.

We're in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located. We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate. — Walmart (@Walmart) August 3, 2019

Mayor Dee Margot called the incident a tragedy in an emotional CNN appearance.

"It is a tragedy beyond tragedies, and I would not ever have expected it here, and I'm just torn up about it," Margot said.

Earlier in the day officials said they had received reports of multiple shooters at multiple locations at the busy shopping complex near the Cielo Vista Mall.

"Scene is still active," police wrote on Twitter, urging people to stay away as "police [are] conducting a search of a very large area."

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Enrique Duenas Aguilar, a fire department spokesman, told NPR 18 people were transported to local hospitals.

Aquilar said that all of the surrounding businesses, including the Cielo Vista Mall, are on lockdown.

There are no confirmed reports on the number of casualties.

Mistey Garcia, who works at a nearby restaurant, said people were instructed to shelter in place.

"Right now, we're all told to stay in the back, away from the windows, and we're

watching the news quietly," she told ABC News.

Another restaurant employee, Adrian Loera, said Walmart employees ran for their lives, seeking shelter at nearby businesses.

"They're just hidden away in the banquet room over there, and they're calling their loved ones, either trying to get a ride home or trying to get out of here," Loera said.

Officials first alerted the public to the active shooter situation at 11:30 a.m. local time.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

