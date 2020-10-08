Nasdaq Eyeing North Texas As New Home For Data Centers

From Texas Standard:

Nasdaq, the financial trading platform, is facing a tax hike in New Jersey where its data centers are based. And that’s forcing Nasdaq officials to consider moving part of their operations to another state, possibly Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News.

DMN Reporter Dom DiFurio talked to the Standard about what such a move could mean for North Texas.

“It would be a big deal,” he said. “I think it would solidify the North Texas region as a really big player in financial services.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has confirmed that talks are happening between his office and Nasdaq.

But Texas is not the only state Nasdaq officials are looking at. Texas has seen such business flirtations before. But they’re worth considering.

“There are times when we see them actually follow through with that. I think having the governor involved in the discussions lends some credibility to how far along this process is,” DiFurio said.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.