Nasdaq Eyeing North Texas As New Home For Data Centers

By Terri Langford 4 hours ago
  • The Nasdaq display in New York City's Times Square.
    The Nasdaq display in New York City's Times Square.
    Johnn/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

Nasdaq, the financial trading platform, is facing a tax hike in New Jersey where its data centers are based. And that’s forcing Nasdaq officials to consider moving part of their operations to another state, possibly Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News.

DMN Reporter Dom DiFurio talked to the Standard about what such a move could mean for North Texas.

“It would be a big deal,” he said. “I think it would solidify the North Texas region as a really big player in financial services.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has confirmed that talks are happening between his office and Nasdaq.

But Texas is not the only state Nasdaq officials are looking at. Texas has seen such business flirtations before. But they’re worth considering.

“There are times when we see them actually follow through with that. I think having the governor involved in the discussions lends some credibility to how far along this process is,” DiFurio said.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Texas Economy
Finance
Dallas

Related Content

Black-Owned Texas Bank Is Expanding With A New Branch In Atlanta

By & Apr 4, 2018
Maciek Lulko/Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

From Texas Standard.

Depending on your sense of community, and how intentional you want to be regarding whom you do business with, the ownership of your bank is not just a remote, esoteric question.

UK Trade Minister Looks To Texas For 'Enormous Opportunities' Post-Brexit

By & Feb 5, 2020
duncan c/Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

The United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union could mean an opening for new business opportunities between Britain and Texas. For his first overseas trip since Brexit, UK Minister of International Trade, Conor Burns, visited the Lone Star State.

COVID-19 Will Cost Texas Agriculture At Least $6 Billion This Year, Experts Say

By Michael Marks May 12, 2020
AgriLife Today/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

The traditional farm-to-table path for food has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With so many people staying home and out of work, food supply chains can't operate as before. Demand for certain goods has also changed.