National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day With Dr. Laura W. Cheever

By 1 hour ago

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Laura W. Cheever, MD, a physician and the associate administrator for the HIV/AIDS Bureau of the Health Resources and Services Administration.

On Feb. 7, we commemorated the annual observance of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

Dr. Cheever talks about HIV/AIDS in the African American community, the Ryan White HIV/AIDS program, HIV medication, essential support services, grants for community-based organizations and undetectable viral load.

Tags: 
In Black America
African American
HIV/AIDS
National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program
Dr. Laura W. Cheever

Related Content

The 15th Annual Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Salute To Excellence Awards

By Apr 15, 2020

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of the 15th Annual Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Salute To Excellence Awards presented by the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation held during Super Bowl LIV week.

Celebrating The Legacy And Impact Of HBCU Football

By Apr 8, 2020

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a panel discussion on the legacy and impact of historically black colleges and universities football. Featured on the program are former Miami Dolphins Larry Little and De’Lance Turner; Arthur McAfee, NFL senior vice president of player engagement; and Dr. Derrick E. White, associate professor of history and African American and Africana studies at the University of Kentucky. 

Historically Black Colleges And Universities’ Contributions To The NFL With Dr. Derrick E. White

By Apr 1, 2020

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Derrick E. White, associate professor of history and African American and Africana studies at the University of Kentucky and author of Blood, Sweat and Tears: Jake Gaither, Florida A&M, and the History of Black College Football