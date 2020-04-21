National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day With Dr. Laura W. Cheever

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Laura W. Cheever, MD, a physician and the associate administrator for the HIV/AIDS Bureau of the Health Resources and Services Administration.

On Feb. 7, we commemorated the annual observance of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

Dr. Cheever talks about HIV/AIDS in the African American community, the Ryan White HIV/AIDS program, HIV medication, essential support services, grants for community-based organizations and undetectable viral load.