The National Museum Of African American Music And Black Music Month With Dyana Williams

By 1 hour ago

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dyana Williams, a member of the board of directors for the National Museum of African American Music and co-originator and co-founder of Black Music Month.

This past June we celebrated the 41st anniversary of African American Music Appreciation Month. 

Williams talks about the celebration of Black Music Month, the opening of the National Museum of African American Music, the significance of the museum, the influence African Americans have had on the music industry, and her career in the entertainment industry.

In Black America
African American
Black Music Month
National Museum of African American Music
Dyana Williams

