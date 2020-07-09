Nearly Half Of Texans Haven’t Returned Their 2020 Census Form

By Michael Marks & Rhonda Fanning 1 hour ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT

From Texas Standard:

Texas ranks low when it comes to participation rates in the 2020 census – 40th in the nation. So far, only 57% of Texans have returned their census forms.

Demographer Lila Valencia from the Texas Demographic Center told Texas Standard on Thursday that could lead to an undercount of the population, which could mean a loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding over the next 10 years.

“We have a higher share of what are called ‘hard to count’ populations,” Valencia told host David Brown. “We have a lot of very diverse populations, we have a lot of multigenerational households, we have a lot of children, we have a lot of people of color.”

Factors such as lack of internet access and poverty can also have negative effects on response rates. She suspected those could contribute, particularly, to the chronic undercounting of communities of color.

“We know that the communities with the higher poverty rates are Hispanic communities and African American communities,” Valencia said.

This year, the U.S. Census Bureau had an added challenge: the COVID-19 pandemic. It prevented census workers from reaching people through tried-and-true ways.

“Many of those things that we know are effective – reaching out to people through trusted voices like churches and schools and public libraries – all of those places closed down,” Valencia said.

The Census Bureau is trying out new ways to count in communities that prioritize worker safety and social distancing. Valencia is hopeful this will generate more responses before counts are delivered to the president and Congress in December.

Web story by Sarah Gabrielli.

Tags: 
2020 Census
Demographics
Black Texans
Hispanic Texans
COVID-19

The Pandemic Is Making It Harder To Get Austin College Students Counted In The 2020 Census

By Jun 10, 2020
Students pack up to leave campus because of the coronavirus.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

College students in Austin are at risk of being severely undercounted in the 2020 census, which could put federal funding and political power for young people at risk for the next decade.

Austin's Asian Population Is Underrepresented In Public Life. The Census Could Help.

By Feb 17, 2020
Alice Yi, the community engagement manager for the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austin’s Asian-American population has been among the city’s fastest growing communities in the past decade, but groups are worried the upcoming census won’t reflect that.

The 2020 Census Has Set Off Political Fights. 100 Years Ago, It Did Too.

By Walter Reynolds Farley | The Conversation Feb 6, 2020
A "very small section" of the Census Bureau, sometime between 1910 and 1930.
Library of Congress

Before the 2020 Census even began, it kicked off spirited fights.

A Supreme Court case, decided last year, blocked a Trump administration proposal to ask every respondent if they were a citizen.