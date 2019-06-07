Need Another Reason To Avoid I-35? Northbound Lanes At St. Johns Ave. Closing Nightly This Weekend

  All northbound main lanes will close overnight Friday and Saturday.
    Jorge-Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The northbound main lanes of Interstate 35 through North Austin will close overnight this weekend so crews can demolish the St. Johns Avenue bridge and U-turn bridge. 

From 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday and again from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, northbound drivers will be forced to exit the interstate at exit 239, TxDOT said.

The northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover, US 183 frontage roads under I-35 and the left southbound I-35 main lane through the construction zone will also close.

The new St. Johns Avenue bridge will open, along with two new U-turn bridges, in late summer, TxDOT said. 

Last weekend, half of I-35's main lanes were closed the entire weekend. You can read more about closures planned for later this month and get more information on this project at My35Construction.org

