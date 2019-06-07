Need Another Reason To Avoid I-35? Northbound Lanes At St. Johns Ave. Closing Nightly This Weekend

The northbound main lanes of Interstate 35 through North Austin will close overnight this weekend so crews can demolish the St. Johns Avenue bridge and U-turn bridge.

From 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday and again from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, northbound drivers will be forced to exit the interstate at exit 239, TxDOT said.

The northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover, US 183 frontage roads under I-35 and the left southbound I-35 main lane through the construction zone will also close.

REMINDER: Northbound I-35 will be closed between US 290 East and Rundberg Lane tonight from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. and Saturday, June 8 from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Traffic diverted to the frontage road. The flyover to northbound US 183 will also close. #My35 #ATXtraffic pic.twitter.com/Cy9QtAoTTl — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) June 7, 2019

The new St. Johns Avenue bridge will open, along with two new U-turn bridges, in late summer, TxDOT said.

Last weekend, half of I-35's main lanes were closed the entire weekend. You can read more about closures planned for later this month and get more information on this project at My35Construction.org.