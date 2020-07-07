The New Black Renaissance With Nielsen's Cheryl Grace

1 hour ago

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Cheryl Grace, senior vice president of strategic community alliances and consumer engagement at Nielsen. According to Nielsen, African-American consumers make up $1.3 trillion in annual buying power.

African-American consumers discover products mainly on mobile devices, but also spend more time than other demographic groups on traditional platforms like radio and TV.

Grace talks about African-American women’s influence on culture, community and commerce; Black music and entertainment content; and the proliferation of African-American influence in fashion, sports and technology.

In Black America
African American
New Black Renaissance
Consumer Spending
Nielsen
Cheryl Grace

