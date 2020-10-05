New Podcast Asks, “What Happens to the Live Music Capital of the World When the Music Stops?"

AUSTIN, Texas – Oct. 5, 2020 – A new podcast from KUT and KUTX Studios explores the many ways the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the live music scene in Austin – and beyond.

“Pause/Play,” the podcast about Austin music, a global pandemic and what comes next, tells the stories of people from across the spectrum of Austin’s live music ecosystem – their personal experiences, survival strategies, adaptations and what they think is possible on the other side of this pandemic.

“Live music is so important to Austin. Every aspect of the live music ecosystem has been devastated by the fallout from COVID-19,” said co-host and co-producer Elizabeth McQueen, who produces the “The Breaks” podcast and was a performing musician for many years. “Yet, so many people in the Austin music industry and around the country are finding creative ways to adapt and survive. We want to tell their stories and help listeners understand what is happening, how they can help and what live music might look like after this pandemic is behind us.”

The early episodes of “Pause/Play” serve to document this moment in history. The first 30-minute episode, which debuted Sept 22, takes listeners back to March 6, 2020, when spread of COVID-19 caused Austin Mayor Steve Adler to declare an emergency order that canceled SXSW. Listeners hear from musicians, venue owners, bar staff, music non-profits and more, sharing first-person accounts of where they were when they heard the news and the important role SXSW plays in their livelihood.

The second episode drops Oct. 6 and features in-depth interviews with Austin hip-hop artist Teddy the Legacy and Austin-based indie rock artist Mobley talking about how they’re surviving, what they’re creating and what they hope the future will look like.

As episodes progress, the content becomes more time-sensitive, focusing on the here and now – and the future. The first season features 10 episodes released every two weeks.

“Music brings everyone together – no matter who you are and where you are from,” said Miles Bloxson co-host and co-producer of the podcast. “‘Pause/Play’ speaks to the experiences of the beautiful people that make Austin the ‘Live Music Capital of the World’ and one of the most desirable places to live and work in the country.”

“Pause/Play” is executive produced by KUTX Program Director Matt Reilly. KUT Managing Editor Ben Philpott is consulting on the podcast, KUT Projects Editor Matt Largey is helping produce the podcast, KUT and KUTX’s Julia Reihs is the multimedia producer and KUT’s Stephanie Federico is the digital editor.

Subscribe to “Pause/Play” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPROne or wherever you get your podcasts, and watch the trailer. Connect with “Pause/Play” fans and producers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

###

Media contact: Erin Geisler