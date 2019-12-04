No Cars, But Bikes And Scooters Will Be Allowed On Rainey Street During Weekend Closure

  • Pedestrians walk along Rainey Street during South by Southwest.
    Rainey Street was closed to cars during SXSW this year. A pilot program will bar cars Thursday through Saturday nights.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Beginning Thursday night, Rainey Street will close to vehicle traffic three nights a week as part of a pilot program to ease congestion.

Initially, bikes, scooters and pedicabs were going to be banned from the street during the closure but staff from the Austin Transportation Department decided to reverse course.

“After receiving feedback from [the City Council] Mobility Committee and the Pedestrian Advisory Council, staff revised the Pilot plans to allow scooters, pedicabs, and bicycles within the closure to maintain access for these modes and support the concept of a shared street,” Austin Transportation Director Robert Spillar wrote in a memo announcing changes to the pilot.

Rainey Street, between Driskill and River, will be closed to vehicles Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. A study found a high number of people walking in the area on Thursday nights, peaking on Saturday night. There will be designated drop-off zones for rideshare passengers.

Austin Police officers will enforce the closures.

The pilot program is expected to run until March 8.

Initially, the program was supposed to begin Nov. 14, but the start date was delayed to make adjustments to the plan. While some who live in the neighborhood still have concerns, Council Member Kathie Tovo encouraged residents to see how it plays out.

“We know things have to change dramatically in the Rainey area,” she said. “The mobility situation in that area is very challenging, the conditions that are in place right now are dangerous for pedestrians and others.”

Staff from the transportation and police departments will collect data and feedback, and make changes the pilot program as needed. The data will also be used to study the potential impact street closures would have on safety and mobility in the area.

Got a tip? Email Samuel King at samuel@kut.org. Follow him @SamuelKingNews.

