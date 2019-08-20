Northbound Lower Deck Of I-35 Closed As TxDOT Clears Concrete In Roadway

  • Traffic is diverted onto the northbound I-35 access road after
    Traffic is diverted onto the northbound I-35 access road near 34th Street on Tuesday.
    Stephanie Federico / KUT

The northbound lanes of the Interstate 35 lower deck are closed near 34th Street after debris fell into the roadway from the upper deck.

The Texas Transportation Department said a bridge rail had been stuck in a crash and that it was cleaning the area. "All lanes will open as quickly as possible on both decks," TxDOT said in a tweet.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and avoid this section of I-35, just south of 38th 1/2 Street.

The Austin Police Department initially said in a tweet shortly before 8 p.m. that “large pieces” of the upper deck fell onto the road below. It later said it wasn't sure where the debris was from.

There was no mention of injuries. 

I-35 traffic cams

This post has been updated. This is a developing story.

