It turns out there is a lot to learn about when studying the psychology of near misses. One thing we learn is that the memories of these events--like the time you almost ran into a tree with your bike, or the time you stuck your head out of a moving train and then pulled it back in just before another train rushed passed by-- are different from other memories. Psychologists call these "flashbulb memories."

In this episode, our first in our series on near misses, Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman, and Dr. Bob Duke talk about flashbulb memories and how they influence our decision-making process.