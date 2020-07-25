One Person Killed In Shooting During Protest In Downtown Austin

  • The scene of a shooting Saturday night in downtown Austin, near the corner of 4th and Congress.
    Mose Buchele / KUT

At least one person was shot during a protest in downtown Austin tonight.

Austin/Travis County EMS report one person with critical injuries was transported to a local hospital. 

Austin Police later tweeted they are investigating a homicide at the same intersection.

A Facebook live video showed protesters marching up Congress Avenue. A group bunched together at the corner of 4th and Congress when several gunshots rang out. 

Warning: This video includes audio of the gunshots around the 2 hour and 35 minute mark.

The video shows police responding and clearing the intersection as people provide medical aid to one person lying in the middle of the road.

This is a developing story. This post will be updated as new information is available.

