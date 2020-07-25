One Person Killed In Shooting During Protest In Downtown Austin

At least one person was shot during a protest in downtown Austin tonight.

Austin/Travis County EMS report one person with critical injuries was transported to a local hospital.

UPDATE Shooting at E 6th St / Congress Ave: #ATCEMSMedics have transported an adult patient to a local trauma center with critical, life threatening injuries. Responders are searching for additional patients, thus far, patient count stands at 1. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 26, 2020

Austin Police later tweeted they are investigating a homicide at the same intersection.

APD is on scene of a homicide at Congress Ave/4th St. PIO will provide a briefing, located at Congress Ave/3rd ST. Time to be determined. -PIO6 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) July 26, 2020

A Facebook live video showed protesters marching up Congress Avenue. A group bunched together at the corner of 4th and Congress when several gunshots rang out.

Warning: This video includes audio of the gunshots around the 2 hour and 35 minute mark.

The video shows police responding and clearing the intersection as people provide medical aid to one person lying in the middle of the road.

This is a developing story. This post will be updated as new information is available.