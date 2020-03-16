To Our Audience: This Is What You Can Expect From KUT During The Coronavirus Crisis

It’s fair to say that daily life in Austin, Central Texas and our nation has radically changed in the last 10 days. Concerns over the spread of the coronavirus have touched our schools, places of work and worship, entertainment venues, hospitals, public transportation and more.

With dazzling speed, friends and family members are losing jobs or are seeing their businesses struggle. Some are already dealing with sick family members. The ramifications of this public health crisis are deep and will probably leave lasting effects on America.

As Central Texas’ public radio station, KUT belongs to a system of independent, listener-supported stations created exclusively to serve local communities. In our case, we are the only local NPR station, which means we adhere to high journalistic standards to fulfill our mission.

Notice I used local twice in the preceding paragraphs, and that’s not by accident. We are deeply rooted in our community. In fact, chances are that if you live in Austin, you might have met somebody from our staff. We live here, and frankly, we love it.

We understand that our responsibility is to keep you informed and, in an environment full of competing and strident voices, help you discern what’s important for you and your family to know to make what could be life-saving decisions.

In practice, this means: