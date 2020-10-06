Pause/Play Episode 2: The Musicians

In this episode, you'll hear the stories of two Austin musicians: Mobley and TEDDYTHELEGACY. Find out how their ability to access financial help during the pandemic has impacted their lives, learn about the projects they've been working on and hear their perspectives on calls for racial justice.

Unemployment Resources

Health Resources

Grant Opportunities

Check out Mobley's curated reading list for the Austin Public Library.

Listen to the music in this episode:

Listen to Episode 1: The Pause, and subscribe to Pause/Play on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR One or wherever you get your podcasts.