Penfold Theatre And Violent Crown Battle It Out In 'Henry V'

“I definitely lobbied [for the job],” says Liz Fisher, who is directing Penfold Theatre’s new production of Shakespeare’s Henry V. “Because it’s a play that’s been very near and dear to my heart for many, many years. In fact, it was one of the first plays I ever performed in, and really kind of got me hooked into Shakespeare. It’s such a powerful play, not only because of the story of Henry and his soldiers and their sort of crazy attempt to take over the kingdom of France, but also the sort of very personal ties between these soldiers and the reasons why they serve and how they support each other.”

“Nathan and I – who’s our co-producer – had been talking with Joseph [Garlock] and Toby Minor over at the Violent Crown… about doing a show together that really showcased stage combat,” says Ryan Crowder, Penfold’s producing artistic director. “It’s something I love and have done with these guys – they’re fantastic at it. [We were] looking for an excuse to do the kind of summer-blockbuster-lots-of-fun-battle-scenes type of play, and landed on Henry V.”

Garlock, who runs the Violent Crown stage combat company with Minor, stars at Henry. In developing the fight choreography for this production, Garlock, Minor and director Liz Fisher decided to go beyond the traditional Shakespearian swordfight. “[Liz] had this idea of having modern soldiers telling a war story,” Garlock says. “So building on that, what we found was in our fight choreography, there isn’t sort of one idea of what it is to war. There’s guns in some sequences, there’s swords in some sequences. There’s no weapons at all, [or] there’s knives. And we kind of go back and forth between them. The idea being, again, this is a story that unfortunately is rather timeless. War has waged for years.”

“So it’s a kind of combo of not only throwing punches and beating each other up with swords, but also something that gets a little closer to dance,” says Fisher. “We don’t have a cast of millions for this epic war story. We have six bodies – six actors telling the entire story. So there’s a lot of trying to figure out how do you make six people feel like an army or a charging line of horses. And that was part of the real fun of this project.”

“It is a blockbuster,” says Garlock. “I mean, it’s a heavy show. There are wonderfully funny moments, but there’s a lot of action [and] there’s a lot of drama to it as well. I’ve gotten a lot of feedback on just how ambitious it was, and that they feel like we pulled it off. So that’s nice to hear.”

'Henry V' runs through June 23 at Round Rock Amphitheater and admission is free of charge.