Person Found Dead, Possibly Struck By Plane At Austin Airport

A team of investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration was sent to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after someone was found dead on a runway, possibly struck by a plane.

A Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas Love Field had just landed in Austint shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, when the pilot noticed someone on the runway, according to a FAA statement.

“We investigated the incident. A member of our airport operations team did find a victim on the runway, and alerted Travis County EMS, who responded to the scene and pronounced the individual deceased,” Bryce Dubee, a spokesman for the Austin Department of Aviation, said.

Dubee said it was too early to say if the individual had any ties to the airport. Investigators will determine whether the plane hit the person.

