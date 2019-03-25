Petrochemical Cleanup Continues As Houston Ship Channel Remains Partly Closed

By Associated Press 2 minutes ago
  • A plume of smoke from the ITC facility fire in Deer Park, Texas after reigniting on Friday, March 22, 2019.
    A plume of smoke from the ITC facility fire in Deer Park, Texas after reigniting on Friday, March 22, 2019.
    Florian Martin / Houston Public Media

An emergency dike has been repaired and a fire-damaged petrochemical tank stabilized during cleanup of leaking oil products that closed part of the Houston Ship Channel, the operator of the complex said Sunday.

Authorities are still trying to determine what caused a March 17 fire at Intercontinental Terminals Company's Deer Park facility, which left several petrochemical tanks damaged or destroyed.

Some tanks leaked oil products and a containment area was breached Friday, leading to the mixture reaching the ship channel, said Brent Weber, an ITC spokesman. The channel — one of the busiest commercial waterways in the country — was closed to traffic that day.

Weber said the berm was fixed by Sunday.

At least 52 vessels are waiting for the waterway to reopen, and the U.S. Coast Guard hopes to reopen the entire Houston Ship Channel by Monday morning, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Kelly Parker said.

The massive fire more than a week ago thrust plumes of black smoke into the air and burned on and off for days. Harris County and ITC officials initially said air quality was not affected by the blaze, but by Thursday the National Guard was called in and residents were warned to stay inside for their own safety because of high levels of benzene in the air.

The chemical evaporates quickly and can cause drowsiness, dizziness, rapid heartbeat, and headaches, with worse symptoms at higher levels of exposure.

Weber said Sunday that the company had been concerned about the possibility of benzene fumes escaping one tank damaged in the fire that contained pyrolysis gasoline. Starting Saturday, officials were pumping the flammable gas out of the tank to reduce that risk. That container has been secured and air monitoring continues, Weber said.

"We are in a safe place as far as protecting our responders and protecting the community," Weber told a news conference Sunday morning. He didn't elaborate.

Company officials say no pyrolysis gas leaked from the tank into the water.

statement Sunday from Harris County Public Health said there continues to be a low health risk to the general public.

Some tanks were significantly damaged while others have very little product left in them, Weber said. Crews will be going through each tank to remove any leftover product.

Oil products could be seen along a 2-mile (3-kilometer) stretch of the waterway, according to Lt. Cmdr. Jarod Toczko, another Coast Guard spokesman. Most of the product reached a bayou but oil booms were helping to protect the area.

"The majority of the product is contained with booms," Toczko said.

About 60,000 gallons of oil product had been recovered from the water by Sunday, he said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday that ITC has a history of environmental violations and filed a lawsuit against the company, vowing to hold it "accountable for the damage it has done to our environment."

Tags: 
Petrochemicals
Intercontinental Terminals Company

Related Content

Texas Sues Company Behind Deer Park Terminal Fire

By Mar 23, 2019
Jaimie Meldrum/Handout via Reuters

Late Friday, the state of Texas sued Intercontinental Terminals — the Houston-based company whose petrochemical storage facility in the suburb of Deer Park caught fire last weekend and burned for days, sending a dramatic plume of black smoke over the nation’s fourth-largest city.

Residents Fret About Chemical Plant Fire, Despite Assurances

By Juan A. Lozano and David Warren & Associated Press Mar 22, 2019
The Deer Park Fire Department at the Intercontinental Terminals Company facility fire in Deer Park, Texas on Tuesday.
Deer Park Fire Department

Kristin Crump and her two kids put damp cloths over their mouths on Thursday for the short walk from their suburban Houston front door to their car, defying an order to remain inside because of dangerous fumes coming from burned-out petrochemical tanks a couple of miles away.

Benzene Warning Lifted Near Houston-Area Petrochemical Plant

By Tammy Webber & Associated Press Mar 21, 2019
A plume of smoke above Intercontinental Terminal Company's Deer Park, Texas facility on Tuesday.
Florian Martin / Houston Public Media

Residents near a petrochemical storage terminal in the Houston suburb of Deer Park were warned to shelter in place for several hours on Thursday after elevated levels of benzene were detected in the air. The warning was lifted around noon after air-quality readings improved, but health officials said air monitoring will continue as firefighters and company officials work to stop any risk of a flare-up and to clean up the site.

Deer Park Terminal Fire Extinguished After Three Days Of Burning

By Mar 20, 2019
A plume of smoke above Intercontinental Terminal Company's Deer Park, Texas facility on Tuesday.
Florian Martin / Houston Public Media

A fire that broke out at a petrochemical storage facility over the weekend in the industrial Houston suburb of Deer Park has been extinguished, the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday morning.

Harris County Judge Says Air Quality OK As Wind Carries Smoke Away From Petrochemical Plant Fire

By The Associated Press Mar 19, 2019
Florian Martin / Houston Public Media

Authorities say a plume of pitch-black smoke from a fire at a Houston-area petrochemicals terminal is traveling thousands of feet into the atmosphere and lessening concerns about air quality in the region.

Fire At Petrochemical Facility Outside Houston Isn't Dangerous, Company And Texas Officials Say

By Davis Land & The Associated Press & Florian Martin Mar 18, 2019
Florian Martin / Houston Public Media

Chemicals detected from a fire at a Deep Park petrochemical storage facility do not represent a public health concern, according to the company that owns the facility.