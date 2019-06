On this Juneteenth, people in Austin had a chance to get a taste of history.

The holiday celebrates Union Gen. Gordon Granger delivering news of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas in 1865, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed it.

Juneteenth is now the most prominent Emancipation Day in the U.S. and is celebrated by people around the world. To mark the occasion in Austin, the George Washington Carver Museum hosted the second annual Juneteenth Lunch and Learn.