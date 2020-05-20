Planning To Attend Football Games Or Large Concerts In Austin This Fall? Don't Count On It.

By 1 hour ago
  • A crowd from the ACL Music Festival in 2018.
    Austin Public Health says the risks of exposure and lack of social distancing at events like ACL would facilitate the virus' spread.
    Julia Reihs / KUTX

Barring an unforeseen breakthrough in COVID-19 testing or treatment, Austin public health officials say, it's unlikely large-scale events like ACL Fest or UT Longhorn football games will happen for the rest of the year.

At a briefing Wednesday morning, Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority for Austin Public Health, said the risks of exposure and the lack of social distancing would facilitate the spread of the virus.

"The large events were the first thing that we turned off and are going to be the last thing we turn back on, because of that risk of exposing lots of people to one another – particularly individuals outside of a household," he said.

Austin-Travis County's first step to address the coronavirus pandemic was to cancel South By Southwest back in March. Officials then moved to ban events with 2,500 attendees, then limited events to 250 people. Capacity was later lowered to 50 before the official stay-at-home order on March 24 banned gatherings completely.

Escott said if there was a decrease in hospitalizations, public health officials would reconsider by October, when ACL Fest normally kicks off and football season is in full swing. He said Travis County hadn't yet flattened the curve to an extent that would allow that this year.

"Looking through the end of December, we don't have any indications at this stage that we would be able to mitigate risk enough to have large events – particularly ones over 2,500," Escott said. "Having said that, a lot is changing very quickly."

Still, Escott didn't rule out the possibility of events altogether. He said if an effective vaccine or treatment for the new coronavirus comes online, the ban could be reconsidered. If that were the case, Escott said saliva-based rapid tests ideally would be done at the gates. While some saliva-based test kits have shown promise – with some even getting fast-tracked by the FDA – the turnaround (for now) isn't quite there yet.

Officials have said testing is key to reopening responsibly. Austin and Travis County have made strides in expanding testing overall, but they're still well short of Austin Public Health's self-imposed benchmark to test 2,000 people a day.

APH is advising people to get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19 through its online enrollment form.

As for smaller-scale events, the future is unclear. A consortium of independent music venues from across Texas this week announced it's lobbying the state to reopen for concerts.

Got a tip? Email Andrew Weber at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today. 

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

COVID-19 Live Updates: Austin-Area Home Prices Continue To Climb Despite Coronavirus Shutdown

By 7 hours ago
Protesters drove along I-35 during the coronavirus pandemic on May 1.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Wednesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Tuesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Watch: Austin Public Health Leaders Answer Questions About The City's COVID-19 Response

By 3 hours ago
Barton Creek Square Mall opens for business in South Austin on May 1 as shopping centers were allowed to reopen in Texas.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Public Health leaders hosted a live question-and-answer session with the media on the city's response to the coronavirus Wednesday. 

So You Want To Go A Bar In Texas. Here's What You'll Need To Know.

By 23 hours ago
An empty bar in the Domain.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

It’s been a while since anyone’s been into a bar in Texas, so things are bound to feel weird when they’re allowed to reopen this Friday. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday they'd be allowed to open as long as they follow a set of minimum safety guidelines aimed at preventing further spread of the coronavirus.

So, if you’re going to go – and we're not encouraging you to – you should be aware of how things will work.

Texas Scaling Back Child Care Subsidies For Essential Workers, Low-Income Parents

By 23 hours ago
A day care center in Austin.
Eddie Gaspar / The Texas Tribune

The Texas Workforce Commission voted Tuesday to begin phasing out temporary child care subsidy programs for low-income parents and essential workers started in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as Gov. Greg Abbott launches phase two of the state's attempted economic jump-start from coronavirus shutdowns.