Police Officer Killed, 2 Officers Injured In San Marcos Shooting

A man killed a San Marcos police officer and injured two others after police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Twin Lake Villas Apartments earlier this evening.

Police say the man "ambushed" the officers with a rifle.

“We are heartbroken to make this announcement,” said Interim San Marcos Police Chief Bob Klett in a written statement. “We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos Police family.”

The City of San Marcos had warned people in the area to shelter in place around 7 p.m. Saturday night. That warning was lifted just before 8 p.m.

Police confirmed that the suspect is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two injured officers were taken to Ascension Seton Hospital in Kyle. The executive director of the state's largest police union said on Twitter that one of the officers was in critical condition.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement, calling the shooting "a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe."

San Marcos Police say they will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. on Sunday to give updates on the incident.