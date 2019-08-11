At Pride Rally, Buttigieg Recites Typical Liberal Themes, But Also Stresses Patriotism And Religion

By 18 minutes ago
  • South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg
    South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg address the crowd at Buford's Backyard Beer Garden on Saturday.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the only openly gay candidate vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, held an event in downtown Austin during the Pride parade Saturday.

Danielle Skidmore, who said she hasn’t decided which candidate she will vote for in the primary next year, said having Buttigieg in town during Pride was exciting.

“As an out and proud transgender woman, seeing representation, seeing somebody who is part of the LGBTQIA community, running for president, a major party candidate, that’s historic,” she said. Skidmore herself unsuccessfully ran for Austin City Council.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler lauds Buttigieg's credentials as a fellow mayor. Adler endorsed Buttigieg when he first announced his campaign back in April.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

During his stop at Buford's Backyard Beer Garden, Buttigieg praised Austin Mayor Steve Adler, who announced in April that he was endorsing Buttigieg rather than either of the two Texas Democrats running for president.

Buttigieg said Adler is “so respected” among other mayors in the country and that he wants Washington to look more like “some of the country’s best run cities,” including Austin.

“It is time for us to hear a little more from American mayors and that's part of the idea of putting one in the White House,” Buttigieg told the crowd.

During his speech, he talked about gun control, access to abortion, gay rights, organized labor, education and climate change – issues important to liberals. But he also reached out to conservative-leaning voters by stressing the importance of values, patriotism and religion.

“This is about our deepest values and this is the year we break the spell that has people thinking that the word 'values' is a conservative concept,” said Buttigieg, a veteran who served in Afghanistan.

Brandi Doyle, who described herself as a Republican and a conservative, said she attended the event because she's looking for an alternative to Donald Trump. She said she has been unhappy with his presidency.

Buttigieg is the only openly gay candidate running for the presidential nomination.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

“I am looking for a more centrist and moderate Democrat that I can vote for,” she said.

Doyle, who lives in Austin, said she hasn’t decided who to vote for in the primary, but she is interested in Buttigieg because she wants a candidate who can unify the country.

“I am looking for someone who can represent the country as a whole and bring both sides together, as opposed to someone who is at the far reaches of either party,” she said.

Tags: 
Pete Buttigieg
2020 Presidential Election
Austin Pride

Related Content

When Your Living Room Becomes A 2020 Campaign Stage, 'It's Pretty Surreal'

By Apr 21, 2019

The Iowa caucuses are still nine months away, and with at least 20 Democrats either considering a run or officially declared, many of them are looking for ways to stand out in the crowded field. One tried-and-true way: show up in voters' homes.

Adler And Flannigan Pass Over Texas Candidates To Endorse Pete Buttigieg For President

By Apr 15, 2019
Peter Ringenberg/WVPE

Two Austin politicians endorsed a Democratic presidential candidate over the weekend – but it wasn't either of the candidates from Texas.

Safety Precautions Increased For Austin Pride Celebration Following Mass Shootings

By Aug 9, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austin will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community Saturday at the 29th annual Pride festival and parade, despite safety concerns raised following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, last weekend.

Pride Is Typically Celebrated In June. So Why Is Austin's 'Official' Parade In August?

By Jun 18, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Cities across the world are celebrating Pride this month with parades and events to honor the queer and trans activists who put their lives on the line for gay liberation during the Stonewall riots of 1969. The event marked the start of the modern gay liberation movement.

But in Austin, the city’s “official” Pride celebration isn’t until August.