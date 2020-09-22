Proposed Cut To Texas Ag Budget Hurts Food Banks As More Texans Need Them

By Laura Rice 50 minutes ago
  • Lines of cars queued for a Central Texas Food Bank distribution at the Toney Burger Center in south Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Lines of cars queued for a Central Texas Food Bank distribution at the Toney Burger Center in south Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT

From Texas Standard:

The Surplus Agricultural Products Grant is a program Feeding Texas CEO Celia Cole describes as a “win-win-win.” It’s been around for 20 years and Cole says it helps food banks across Texas like those within the network she leads. She says providing food keeps people healthy, which reduces other costs for the state and, she says, it helps specialty crop farmers by paying them for donated produce.

So Cole says when she got a call a few weeks ago that the grant program was being reduced because of state-mandated budget cuts she “was shocked.”

Cole says the $2 million proposed reduction in the grant translates to more than 15 million pounds less in produce for food banks. This comes at a time when Cole says food banks are serving twice as many people as before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We distributed about the same amount of food in August as we did in July, in May,” Cole said. “So we've not yet seen a significant drop off [in need], although we're hoping to see a decrease as the unemployment numbers obviously go down.”

Meanwhile, farmers whose supply chains have been disrupted by the pandemic are also hurting.

“And we've had many of them reach out to us already, even before we let them know about this potential cut to let us know they're struggling and they're not even sure if they're going to be able to come back after the pandemic,” Cole said.

Feeding Texas sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott asking that the reduction to the grant program be reconsidered. The group is also working with other state partners. Cole says she believes the directive to state agencies to reduce budgets should have affected the administrative side, not grant programs.

“With everything, all the other struggles that low-income Texans are going to be facing to get back on their feet after this terrible pandemic, making sure that they can afford food allows them to do all of those other things -- it allows them to look for work, it allows them to care for their children, it allows them to stay healthy. You take that away and you lose so much more,” Cole said.

Cole said she believes food banks will continue to see a much higher level of need for at least a year as the pandemic continues and economic recovery begins.

Tags: 
Food Banks

Related Content

COVID-19 Will Cost Texas Agriculture At Least $6 Billion This Year, Experts Say

By Michael Marks May 12, 2020
AgriLife Today/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

The traditional farm-to-table path for food has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With so many people staying home and out of work, food supply chains can't operate as before. Demand for certain goods has also changed.

Unprecedented Demand Strains Texas Food Banks

By Jill Ament Apr 21, 2020
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT

From Texas Standard:

With so many Texans out of work because of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, food banks are the state’s newest first responders. And the soaring demand is pushing Texas food banks to the limit as they, too, wait for sorely needed state and federal aid to arrive.

Texas Food Banks Ask For Help To Support Surge Of People In Need

By Apr 6, 2020
Julia Reihs/KUT

From Texas Standard:

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, food banks across the country are tasked with serving those in need from all walks of life. And many people are using food bank services for the first time.

In Texas, food banks are doing what they can to help those facing food insecurity, but they face many challenges.