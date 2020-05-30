Protesters Temporarily Block I-35 As They Demand Justice In Police Killings

Hundreds of people protesting the police killings of George Floyd and Mike Ramos marched Saturday from Austin Police headquarters to I-35, temporarily blocking all lanes of traffic.

Police, including some on horseback, used pepper spray and rubber bullets in an initial effort to disperse the crowd of several hundred on the highway. The group then started marching back toward APD headquarters. Some were seen spray-painting slogans on the side of buildings as they marched. A light pole outside APD caught fire. KUT reporters saw no major damage from protesters.

Once the crowd reached police headquarters, they began chanting and yelling at police in what KUT's Mose Buchele described as a tense atmosphere.

The crowd then attempted to move again toward I-35 in an effort to block traffic. Police are using pepper spray and non-lethal rounds to keep people off the highway.

Groups then began marching toward City Hall and the state Capitol. Protesters held signs saying, "Skin color shouldn't be a death sentence" and "Black Lives Matter," while chanting, "No justice, no peace."

In a pair of tweets, Austin Police Chief said his police force would "continue providing a safe space for the community to express emotions," but that "violence and destruction of property will not be tolerated."

Reporting from the highway, KUT's Claire McInerny said she was hit by pepper spray. She said police told people if they tried to cross a metal barrier, they would shoot.

It was the second day of demonstrations in Austin to protest racism and police violence after Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed Monday by a police officer in Minneapolis. Protesters also were demanding justice for Ramos, a 42-year-old black and Hispanic man who was killed by an Austin police officer last month.

People across the country have taken to the streets in anger and anguish over the deaths of Floyd; Ahmaud Arbery, who was chased, shot and killed while on a jog in Georgia; and Breonna Taylor, who was killed when police raided her Louisville, Ky., home.

Clashes erupted Friday night between activists and law enforcement, and at least two people were dead by Saturday morning. According to reporting by NPR, one man in a crowd in Detroit was shot and killed, and a contract security officer died from a gunshot in Oakland, Calif.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday he had sent state resources to Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin to maintain public safety. In an email, he said he and DPS officials had spoken with mayors, as well as law enforcement officials in those cities.

DPS has sent more than 1,500 officers to assist local police departments. The governor's office says more resources will be provided as needed.

“Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” Abbott said. “As Texans exercise their 1st Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected.”

Another protest was planned at the Texas Capitol on Sunday.

Tweets by ClaireMcInerny