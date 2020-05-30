Protests Planned In Austin Over Recent Police Killings

At least two protests against racism and police violence are scheduled this weekend: One is today at Austin Police headquarters, another tomorrow at the Texas Capitol.

People across the country have taken to the streets in anger and anguish over the recent deaths of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis: Ahmaud Arbery, who was chased, shot and killed while on a jog in Georgia; and Breonna Taylor, who was killed when police raided her Louisville, Ky., home.

Locally, the protests also include a call for justice for Michael Ramos, a 42-year-old black and Hispanic man who was killed by an Austin police officer last month.

On Friday night, a crowd protested outside Austin Police Department headquarters in downtown Austin.

Officers lined the entrance to the building, and occasionally shot rubber pellets if the protesters got too close. Police made a few arrests. Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, a row of police cars drove down the I-35 frontage road, as an officer directed people to clear the street and stand on the sidewalk.

Across the country, clashes erupted Friday night between activists and law enforcement, and at least two people were dead by Saturday morning.

According to reporting by NPR, one man in a crowd in Detroit was shot and killed, and a contract security officer died from a gunshot in Oakland.

