Protests Planned In Austin Over Recent Police Killings

By & 1 hour ago
  • Protesters yell at officers standing outside Austin Police headquarters downtown early Saturday morning.
    Protesters yell at officers standing outside Austin Police headquarters downtown early Saturday morning.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

At least two protests against racism and police violence are scheduled this weekend: One is today at Austin Police headquarters, another tomorrow at the Texas Capitol. 

People across the country have taken to the streets in anger and anguish over the recent deaths of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis: Ahmaud Arbery, who was chased, shot and killed while on a jog in Georgia; and Breonna Taylor, who was killed when police raided her Louisville, Ky., home.

Locally, the protests also include a call for justice for Michael Ramos, a 42-year-old black and Hispanic man who was killed by an Austin police officer last month.

On Friday night, a crowd protested outside Austin Police Department headquarters in downtown Austin.

Officers lined the entrance to the building, and occasionally shot rubber pellets if the protesters got too close. Police made a few arrests. Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, a row of police cars drove down the I-35 frontage road, as an officer directed people to clear the street and stand on the sidewalk.

Across the country, clashes erupted Friday night between activists and law enforcement, and at least two people were dead by Saturday morning.

According to reporting by NPR, one man in a crowd in Detroit was shot and killed, and a contract security officer died from a gunshot in Oakland.

Tags: 
George Floyd
Michael Ramos
Racism
Austin Police Department

Related Content

Austin Protesters Demand Justice After Police Killings In Minneapolis And At Home

By 9 hours ago
A protester holds up a sign toward a row of Austin police officers in front of APD headquarters downtown.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A crowd protested outside Austin Police Department headquarters in downtown Austin on Friday night, demanding justice for George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis on Monday, and Michael Ramos, who was killed by an Austin police officer last month.

Austin Police Confirm What Activists Believed: Man Killed In Officer Shooting Was Unarmed

By May 11, 2020
Austin Police Department cars
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin police did not find a gun in or near the car of Michael Ramos, the black and Hispanic man who died after being shot at by police last month, Police Chief Brian Manley said Monday.  

Austin Police Report Confirms Michael Ramos Was Fatally Shot, Says Officer Considered Car A Weapon

By May 20, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A 42-year-old black and Hispanic man died from multiple gunshot wounds in a police shooting in April, according to a report the Austin Police Department filed Wednesday with the Texas Attorney General's Office. 