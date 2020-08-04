"The Provability Gap" wins 2020 Texas Gavel Award

“The Provability Gap,” the series exploring why so many sexual assault cases in Travis County went unpunished, won a Texas Gavel Award from the Texas Bar Association, honoring journalism that deepens public understanding of the legal system.

Reported by Nadia Hamdan, the four-part series explores why in 2017 Austin had the highest number of reported rapes among large cities in Texas, yet only one person was convicted of the crime. The series, which aired in 2019, explores why so many sexual assault cases go unpunished and the difficulties of creating a justice system that is “survivor-focused.”

“The Provability Gap” won in the broadcast major metro category. Read about all of this year’s winners.

The State Bar will join the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas in a virtual awards program in October to honor the winners and their work.