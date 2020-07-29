Public Education In America With Dr. Steve Perry

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Steve Perry, noted educator, founder and head of Capital Preparatory Schools. Perry is the voice of a generation, a people's champion who has been fighting for disadvantaged children and families for 30 years.

Perry talks about racial inequalities in the nation’s public school system; Capital Prep schools; being an advocate for predominantly low-income, minority students of color; his own experiences that impact the work he does; and COVID -19 and students of color.