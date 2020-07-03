Questions About Health Care Disparities During The Pandemic? Join Us For 'Now What?' On July 8.

By 1 hour ago
  • A sign tells Spanish speakers the city number to call for information on COVID-19.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Our Now What? discussion series, exploring what we need to know about COVID-19 moving forward, continues Wednesday, July 8, with Dr. Jewel Mullen, the associate dean for health equity at the Dell Medical School, and an associate professor in the school’s population health and internal medicine departments.

The COVID-19 pandemic is revealing health inequities that have existed for years in the U.S. Join KUT's Ashley Lopez and Dr. Mulllen at noon, July 8, for a Facebook Live conversation about these disparities before and during the pandemic, and the opportunity to ask additional questions in the comments section.

The event will be available later on YouTube and at KUT.org.

Each week on Now What?, KUT reporters talk with leading scientists, researchers and thinkers from across Dell Medical School and the University of Texas at Austin about what we need to know about COVID-19 moving forward.

Tags: 
Now What?
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Health

