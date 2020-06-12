Questions About Protecting Yourself From COVID-19? Join Us For A Livestreamed Discussion.

  • Jeff Levine places a face mask over the statue of Steve Ray Vaughn at Auditorium Shores during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Jeff Levine places a face mask over the statue of Steve Ray Vaughn at Auditorium Shores in April.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

On our next edition of Now What?, KUT's weekly livestreamed discussion series in partnership with UT Austin and the Dell Medical School, we'll talk with Darlene Bhavnani, an epidemiologist at Dell Med.

It’s been about six months since the virus emerged, and our understanding of how it spreads and what we can do to protect ourselves and our families has evolved in that time. As we see an increase in cases and hospitalizations locally and across Texas, we’ll learn about the lessons we can take from the past few months about how to prevent the pandemic from getting worse.

Join us Wednesday, June 17, at noon on Facebook Live for that discussion.

We want your questions! Submit them in the form at the bottom of the page.

Each week on Now What?, KUT reporters talk with leading scientists, researchers and thinkers from across UT Austin about what we need to know about COVID-19 moving forward.The conversations are streamed on Facebook Live and available later on YouTube and at KUT.org.

