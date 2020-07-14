In The Race For Travis County DA, José Garza Leads Incumbent Margaret Moore In Early Voting

Challenger José Garza leads incumbent Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore in the Democratic primary runoff for the office – a race that pitted an embattled incumbent against a self-described progressive who says he hopes to revamp criminal justice at the office. 

With early voting numbers in, Garza is ahead of Moore 58,770 votes to 27,644 – a margin of more than 30,000 votes. 

Garza, the former public defender and worker's rights advocate, said he wanted to challenge Moore because he felt the office was "broken." He ran on a platform of ending outright the office's prosecutions of nonviolent drug charges and fast-tracking its prosecution of cases involving police misconduct. 

Moore has argued her office already dismisses more than half of felony drug offenses. But she stood firm that ending prosecutions completely would be a failure of the office.

Recent protests over police violence against Black people has put the Travis County District Attorney race at the forefront of this election given its power within the criminal justice system. Garza has criticized Moore for her delay in responding to the high-profile police killings of Michael Ramos and Javier Ambler. Although Moore ultimately said she would present both cases before a grand jury, Ramos’ case took months, while Ambler's case took more than a year. 

“It was a genuine question in the minds of everyone who lives in Travis County whether these cases would move forward,” Garza told KUT. “That’s unacceptable.” 

Whoever wins will face Republican Martin Harry, an Austin attorney, in November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

