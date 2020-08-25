Is Racism A Public Health Problem?

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Rebecca S. Etz, an associate professor of family medicine and population health at Virginia Commonwealth University and co-director of the Larry A. Green Center; and Christine Bechtel, a patient advocate and co-founder of X4 Health.

A recent study by the Larry A. Green Center revealed that 86% of primary care patients believe racism is impacting their physical, psychological and/or emotional health. The study which reached a nationally representative sample of more than 1,100 primary care patients, along with a companion study of 600 clinicians, revealed both patients and care providers view racism as a public health issue.

Etz and Bechtel talk about the Green study, how the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the health care inequities in this country, how the death of George Floyd has been a topic of conversation with patients when it comes to their health, and changing the economics of health care.