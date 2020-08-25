Is Racism A Public Health Problem?

By 1 hour ago

Dr. Rebecca Etz
Christine Bechtel

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Rebecca S. Etz, an associate professor of family medicine and population health at Virginia Commonwealth University and co-director of the Larry A. Green Center; and Christine Bechtel, a patient advocate and co-founder of X4 Health

A recent study by the Larry A. Green Center revealed that 86% of primary care patients believe racism is impacting their physical, psychological and/or emotional health. The study which reached a nationally representative sample of more than 1,100 primary care patients, along with a companion study of 600 clinicians, revealed both patients and care providers view racism as a public health issue.

Etz and Bechtel talk about the Green study, how the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the health care inequities in this country, how the death of George Floyd has been a topic of conversation with patients when it comes to their health, and changing the economics of health care.

Tags: 
In Black America
African American
Health Care
COVID-19
Larry Green Center
Dr. Rebecca Etz
Christine Bechtel

Related Content

The National Museum Of African American Music And Black Music Month With Dyana Williams

By Aug 18, 2020

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dyana Williams, a member of the board of directors for the National Museum of African American Music and co-originator and co-founder of Black Music Month.

This past June we celebrated the 41st anniversary of African American Music Appreciation Month. 

Remembering Earl G. Graves, Sr., Founder Of Black Enterprise Magazine

By Aug 12, 2020

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Earl G. Graves, Sr.,  founder of Black Enterprise magazine. Graves died on April 6. He was 85.

Founded in 1970, Black Enterprise covered African-American entrepreneurship and provided its readers with business strategies.

'The Golden 13: How Black Men Won The Right To Wear Navy Gold' With Dan C. Goldberg

By Aug 4, 2020

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dan C. Goldberg, a health care reporter with Politico and author of The Golden 13: How Black Men Won The Right To Wear Navy Gold

Through oral histories and original interviews with surviving family members, Goldberg brings to life 13 forgotten heroes. He reveals the opposition these men faced: the racist pseudo-science, the regular condescension, the repeated epithets, the verbal abuse and even violence.

Public Education In America With Dr. Steve Perry

By Jul 29, 2020

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Steve Perry, noted educator, founder and head of Capital Preparatory Schools. Perry is the voice of a generation, a people's champion who has been fighting for disadvantaged children and families for 30 years.