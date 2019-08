On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a 2015 interview with Peter Hammer, professor of law at Wayne State University and co-author of Crusader For Justice: Federal Judge Damon J. Keith.

Keith was appointed to the federal bench in 1967 and served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

Keith died in April at 96.