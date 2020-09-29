Remembering The Honorable John Robert Lewis

By 45 minutes ago

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the Honorable John Robert Lewis, who served in the U.S House of Representatives for Georgia’s 5th congressional district. Lewis died July 17, 2020. He was 80 years old.

He chaired the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and in 1963 he was the youngest speaker at the March on Washington. He was beaten on the Edmond Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Bloody Sunday in 1965 as he marched for voting rights for African Americans. He represented Atlanta in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than three decades.

In Black America spoke with Lewis in the Spring of 2005.

Tags: 
In Black America
African American
Civil Rights
March On Washington
U.S. House Of Representatives
Atlanta
Rep. John Robert Lewis

