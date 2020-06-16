To Remove Barriers, Austin Public Health Offers COVID-19 Assessments By Phone And At-Home Testing

By 46 minutes ago
  • A mobile coronavirus testing site off I-35.
    A mobile coronavirus testing site off I-35.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

People without internet access can now call a hotline to sign up for a free COVID-19 test. Those without transportation can soon get tested at home.

In its latest attempts to expand testing, Austin Public Health is launching pop-up testing sites in underserved areas and testing people at their homes. Austin and Travis County have also set aside hotel space for people who test positive and can’t safely isolate at home, according to a press release sent Tuesday. 

“COVID-19 testing is a vital resource for residents of Austin-Travis County," Dr. Mark Escott, interim Austin-Travis County health authority, said in the release. "By offering assessments over the phone and utilizing mobile testing, we are continuing to fight a virus that has proven to be nondiscriminatory based on access to the internet or a mode of transportation.” 

APH launched its public testing enrollment online at the end of April. People now have the option to call 512-972-5560 to complete an assessment interview over the phone. The call taker will then help them schedule a test.

The nurse hotline hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Starting Thursday, homebound individuals or people without transportation can call the hotline to schedule a home test. A medical professional will come to the person's home to administer it. This “home testing” is still in its pilot phase, APH says, so availability could change based on staff capacity and demand.

APH is also planning to launch mobile testing sites in “neighborhoods where residents may have difficulty visiting a drive-thru testing location.” It's partnering with CommUnityCare to target what ZIP codes are historically underserved and have high positivity rates. The “pop-up” testing sites will start in the next couple of weeks, APH says.

Austin and Travis County have set up an isolation facility in a hotel for people at risk of infecting others. It’s open to people who have tested positive or are being monitored for COVID-19. Patients get their own free hotel room with food and WiFi, according to the press release.

People who want to stay at the hotel can call 512-810-7554. They may be asked for proof they’ve tested positive if they didn’t take a test through APH. 

Since APH launched its public enrollment form in April, about 17,100 people have been scheduled for and/or taken a test.

Got a tip? Email Marisa Charpentier at mcharpentier@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @marisacharp.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus testing
Austin Public Health

Related Content

Austin-Travis County Urges Businesses To Reduce Capacity, Advises High-Risk Residents To Stay Home

By Jun 15, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Read this story in Spanish.

Austin and Travis County are renewing their stay-at-home orders as the area sees an upward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Austin Public Health Blames Reopenings, Memorial Day Socializing For Spike In COVID-19 Cases

By Jun 10, 2020
Michael Minasi / KUT

The recent spike in new confirmed COVID-19 cases is not related to the string of protests against police brutality across the city in the last two weeks, Austin Public Health's top doctor said.

Have You Gone To A Protest In Austin Over The Past Week? The City Wants To Test You For COVID-19.

By Jun 5, 2020
Demonstrators face off with law enforcement in downtown Austin in solidarity with nationwide demonstrations and protests in honor of George Floyd of Minneapolis and, locally, Mike Ramos.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austin Public Health officials say people who participated in recent large gatherings — like protests against police violence — should sign up to get tested for COVID-19, even if they don’t have symptoms.

The city is expanding eligibility for people without symptoms to get tested for free at drive-thru sites.

As COVID-19 Cases Slowly Rise, Austin Public Health Looks To Expand Testing And Outreach

By Jun 3, 2020
Michael Minasi / KUT

There have been 500 new cases of coronavirus in the Austin area in the past eight days, Austin Public Health officials said Wednesday.

Janet Pichette, APH chief epidemiologist, said the source of that spike can be attributed to businesses reopening and capacity expansions, coupled with recent holidays.