Rep. Rodriguez To Forgo Runoff Election, Leaving Judge Eckhardt To Replace Watson In Texas Senate

By 16 minutes ago
  • State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez was to face former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt in a runoff for the Texas Senate seat left vacant by Kirk Watson.
    State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez was to face former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt in a runoff for the Texas Senate seat left vacant by Kirk Watson.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, D-Austin, has dropped out of the runoff with former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt for the state Senate seat left vacant by Kirk Watson.

Eckhardt narrowly missed the 50% majority needed to win the special election outright earlier this month. 

Rodriguez said he will instead focus on his House district race in East Austin.

“This year, we have the first chance in a generation to forge a Democratic majority in a critical and historic session that will determine the future of Texas,” Rodriguez said in a statement released Monday. "From relieving the public health and economic crises, to drawing fair maps in redistricting, to budgeting that ensures all Texans have an equal shot to get ahead, to social justice reform policies meant to increase fairness and opportunity, this January’s session of the Texas Legislature will be the most critical we have faced.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Got a tip? Email Jimmy Maas at jmaas@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @maasdinero.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

 

Tags: 
Eddie Rodriguez
Sarah Eckhardt
Texas Senate
Senate District 14
Kirk Watson

Related Content

Sarah Eckhardt, Eddie Rodriguez Poised For A Runoff In Texas Senate District 14 Special Election

By Jul 14, 2020
Texas Tribune

Former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt was leading the way Tuesday night in the special election to replace former state Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, though it appeared she would still be heading to a runoff with state Rep. Eddie Rodriguez.

State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez Becomes First To Enter Race For Senate District 14

By Mar 7, 2020
State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez takes part in a Mexican American Legislative Caucus and House Elections Committee press conference on Jan. 30.
Emree Weaver / The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, an Austin Democrat, announced Saturday that he is running for Texas Senate District 14.

Six Candidates Look To Represent Travis And Bastrop Counties In The State Senate

By Jul 6, 2020
The Texas Capitol
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Six candidates are contending for the office held for the last 13 years by state Sen. Kirk Watson. The longtime senator and former mayor of Austin moved to a position with the University of Houston in April.

State Sen. Kirk Watson Stepping Down In April To Lead Hobby School Of Public Affairs

By Feb 18, 2020
Democratic state Sen. Kirk Watson
Julia Reihs / KUT

State Sen. Kirk Watson, who has represented Austin in the Texas Senate since 2007, announced he's resigning this spring to become the founding dean of the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston.