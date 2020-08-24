Republicans Present Their Case For Trump's Reelection

By 13 hours ago
  • Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

A few hundred Republican delegates in Charlotte, N.C., renominated President Trump and Vice President Pence on Monday as the party’s presidential ticket. Here's a recap of the first day of the Republican National Convention.

Loading...

Tags: 
2020 Elections
2020 Republican National Convention
Donald Trump
2020 Presidential Election

Related Content

Texans Under 30 Could Play Key Role In Seven Congressional Races, Researchers Say

By 6 hours ago
Liam James / NPR

Young people have the potential to influence races in seven congressional districts in Texas, according to a new study from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University.

Biden Formally Accepts Democratic Nomination For President

By Aug 20, 2020
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

“This is a life-changing election that is going to determine what America is going to look like for a long time,” Joe Biden said during his speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention. Here’s a recap of the night’s events.

Kamala Harris Officially Nominated As Biden's Running Mate During Third Night Of The DNC

By Aug 19, 2020
Carolyn Kaster/AP

“In this election, we have a chance to change the course of history. We're all in this fight: you, me and Joe — together,” Kamala Harris said during her headlining speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention. Here’s a recap of the night’s events. 

Democrats Officially Nominate Joe Biden For Presidential Election

By Aug 18, 2020
Joe and Jill Biden
DNCC via Getty Images

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you all,” Joe Biden said, after officially being nominated as the Democratic candidate for president. Here’s a recap of the second night of the Democratic National Convention.