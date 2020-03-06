Revolution In Black And White: Photographs Of The Civil Rights Era With Richard Cahan

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Richard Cahan, author of Revolution in Black and White: Photographs of The Civil Rights Era by Ernest C. Withers. Withers was a self-made man. He was one of the most prominent African-American photographers during the civil rights years. During the course of his career, he took thousands photographs that document the Movement.

Cahan talks about Ernest C. Withers' life, how Withers took so many civil rights movement pictures, some of the iconic photos he took, his love of Negro league baseball and Memphis nightlife.