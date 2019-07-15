Rockdale, Texas, Was Counting On Cryptocurrency 'Mining,' But Then 'Bitcoin Winter' Set In 

By Hayden Baggett 41 minutes ago
  • Downtown Rockdale, Texas.
    Downtown Rockdale, Texas.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT

From Texas Standard:

Rockdale, Texas, an hour outside of Austin, was depending on a company called Bitmain – a Bitcoin “mining” company – to bring new jobs and revenue to the town after the Alcoa coal plant closed more than a decade ago. But when Bitcoin started losing value in 2018, Rockdale suffered. Bitmain postponed the opening of its facility, and ended up hiring a fraction of the several-hundred people it had originally promised. 

Now, Bitmain says it will open its facility some time this summer, albeit on a much smaller scale. But for Rockdale, that might not be enough.

Mark Dent is an Austin-based freelance reporter who wrote about Bitmain and Rockdale for Wired. He says Bitmain’s troubles came at a time when Rockdale was already struggling economically – Dent calls it “Bitcoin winter.”

“It was a tough time for them, especially because of the way it went down,” Dent says. “There was also a couple of hospitals that closed in the last couple of years, and a coal plant; it just felt like more gloom and bad news.”

While Bitmain will likely open its facility by the end of this month, Dent says it won’t bring in the large number of jobs residents had hoped for when the facility was first proposed. And it certainly won’t be the worldwide Bitcoin-mining hub some had predicted it would be.

As a result, Dent says Rockdale is also looking for other ways to create jobs and bring in money. 

“They’ve been talking now with some contractors who want to do a solar energy farm that could create a lot of jobs,” he says.

Written by Marina Marquez.

Tags: 
Rockdale
Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency
Coal Plants

Related Content

Despite Presidential Promises, A Texas Town Looks At Life After Coal

By Nov 15, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

News that the Sandow Power Plant outside Rockdale was closing broke on Friday the 13th.

“You would think you could put off till Monday to make that announcement," Steven Garza chuckles. "But that’s how it went down.”

Garza has worked as an electrician at the plant for four years. He and his wife were driving their son to school when he got the call and had to tell her he would be out of a job. 

What Is Blockchain? For Starters, It's Not The Internet

By Avery Miles Jun 23, 2018
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

It’s 2018. Blockchain is here, opioids have caused a national emergency, and those two things have more to do with each other than you’d think.

What's a Bitcoin ATM Doing in a Downtown Austin Bar?

By Feb 20, 2014
Kelly Krupa/KUT

The first cash-dispensing Bitcoin ATM machine in the U.S. launched today, and it’s right here in Austin.

Bitcoin is a form of digital currency that was first developed in 2009; it is a peer-to-peer payment system that operates outside of a central authority or bank. As previously reported by KUT, Bitcoin was created for and traditionally used as a web-based currency, but some are attempting to move the currency offline.

The new Bitcoin ATM represents a big step in the process of trying to brand Bitcoin as a more “mainstream” form of currency.