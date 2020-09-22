With Romney's Support, GOP Likely Has Votes To Move Ahead With Ginsburg's Replacement

By 38 minutes ago
  • Sen. Mitt Romney says based on the Constitution and precedent he will support the Senate taking up President Trump's Supreme Court nominee in an election year.
    Sen. Mitt Romney says based on the Constitution and precedent he will support the Senate taking up President Trump's Supreme Court nominee in an election year.
    Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Originally published on September 22, 2020 10:33 am

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, says he will support moving forward with President Trump's upcoming election year nomination to the Supreme Court.

Romney issued a statement Tuesday that he intends "to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President's nominee, and if the nominee reaches the Senate floor he intends "to vote based upon their qualifications."

Romney's support for moving ahead means that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is all but certain to have the 51 votes he needs to take up the nomination. Just two GOP senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have said they oppose taking up the president's nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a presidential election year.

Romney, the party's 2012 nominee for president, has been one of the few Republicans in the Senate to oppose Trump. In his statement, he asserted that the "historical precedent" of election year nominations is that the Senate "generally does not confirm an opposing party's nominee but does confirm a nominee of its own."

Democrats have charged that because the Senate refused to take up President Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to fill a vacancy in 2016, GOP moves to take up Ginsburg's successor amounts to hypocrisy.

Romney told reporters he wasn't "going to get into the particulars" of whether he would support voting for Trump's nominee in a lame-duck session, or if Democratic nominee Joe Biden defeats Trump in the election.

"I've indicated that what I intend to do is to proceed with the consideration process and if a nominee actually reaches the floor, then I will vote based upon the qualifications of that nominee," he said.

McConnell has not outlined a timetable for taking up Trump's nominee.

Trump says he will announce his choice on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
U.S. Supreme Court
Mitt Romney

Related Content

The Future Of The Affordable Care Act In A Supreme Court Without Ginsburg

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has raised the profile of a case that marks the latest existential threat to the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case the week after the general election in November.

Democrats are raising alarms about the future of the law without Ginsburg. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking on ABC's This Week Sunday morning, said that part of the strategy by President Trump and Senate Republicans to quickly fill Ginsburg's seat is to help undermine the ACA.

Trump Says GOP Should Select A New Supreme Court Justice 'Without Delay'

By Sep 19, 2020

When President Trump learned Friday night that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died, he told reporters she was an "amazing woman." Later, in an official statement, he called her a "titan of the law." And while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., wrote in a statement that he would bring a vote for a new justice to the floor, Trump did not weigh in.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Champion Of Gender Equality, Dies At 87

By Sep 18, 2020

Follow NPR's coverage of Ginsburg's death and the political aftermath here.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the demure firebrand who in her 80s became a legal, cultural and feminist icon, died Friday. The Supreme Court announced her death, saying the cause was complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

The court, in a statement, said Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, D.C., surrounded by family. She was 87.