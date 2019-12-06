Round Rock Christmas Event Goes On After Downtown Block Is Evacuated

Update at 7:58 p.m.: Round Rock officials say police have cleared the scene and the public can return to the previously closed section of Main Street.

Our original post continues:

A section of East Main Street in Round Rock was evacuated ahead of a Christmas event Friday after police K9 units alerted on a mailbox.

Officials said the area was cleared of vendors for the annual Christmas Family Night as a precaution at around 4:30 p.m. The Austin Police Department's bomb squad was called to help sweep the area between Mays and Sheppard streets.

The city said events at the main stage, west of Mays Street, would continue as scheduled. The night was to feature live music, illumination of holiday lights and an appearance by Santa.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.