Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized Again

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back in the hospital, this time to treat a possible infection. She spiked a fever Monday night, according to a press release from the Supreme Court, and on Tuesday underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that was inserted last August.

The procedure was done at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after Ginsburg was first evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington.

According to a press release from the court's press officer, the justice is "resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."

This is the second time Ginsburg has been hospitalized recently. In May Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and participated in oral arguments from her hospital bed.

